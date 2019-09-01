Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 375.98 N/A -0.31 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.39 N/A -6.34 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $77, which is potential 41.36% upside.

Institutional investors owned 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.43%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.