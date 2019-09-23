Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 505.23 N/A -0.31 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kadmon Holdings Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$8 is Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 184.70%. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential downside is -10.91%. The results provided earlier shows that Kadmon Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.