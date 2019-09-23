Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|505.23
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kadmon Holdings Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Kadmon Holdings Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
$8 is Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 184.70%. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential downside is -10.91%. The results provided earlier shows that Kadmon Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
