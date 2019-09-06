Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|453.09
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|103.14
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$8 is Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 217.46%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 57.4% respectively. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.
Summary
Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.