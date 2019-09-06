Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 453.09 N/A -0.31 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 103.14 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 217.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 57.4% respectively. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.