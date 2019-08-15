Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 429.72 N/A -0.31 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.38 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. Its rival Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $81.8, with potential upside of 6.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.