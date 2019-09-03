Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

We are comparing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 444.10 N/A -0.31 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 87.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 58.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.