Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 429.72 N/A -0.31 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 44.04 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 182.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Moderna Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

