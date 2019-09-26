Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Biotechnology company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kadmon Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.60% -18.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Kadmon Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Kadmon Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.