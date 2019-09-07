Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 453.09 N/A -0.31 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.16 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, ImmuCell Corporation which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a 217.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.