Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

We are contrasting Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 321.50 N/A -0.59 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 9.6% respectively. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.43%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.