Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 267.50 N/A -0.59 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.43%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 10.1% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -16.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.