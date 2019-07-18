Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

This is a contrast between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 327.78 N/A -0.59 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 8.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.