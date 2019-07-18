Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

This is a contrast between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|327.78
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-66.8%
|-23%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74.6%
Liquidity
Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 8.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.37% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2.23%
|-9.49%
|4.09%
|-13.26%
|-37.94%
|10.1%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.22%
|39.38%
|80.48%
|-8.79%
|-37.08%
|127.64%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
