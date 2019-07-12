Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 298.90 N/A -0.59 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.39 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 5.4% respectively. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.