Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.00M -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,253,325,964.23% -41.6% -18.2% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 177,993,527.51% -56.7% -51.3%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 221.29% for Kadmon Holdings Inc. with average price target of $8. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 239.62%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 42.6%. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.