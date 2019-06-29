Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Since Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 258.71 N/A -0.59 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 26.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.