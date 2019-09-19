Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 476.47 N/A -0.31 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 201.89% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 155.32% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kadmon Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Aptose Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.