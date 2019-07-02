Reviewing Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 285.08 N/A -0.59 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.43 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $43, while its potential upside is 59.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 96.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. was less bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.