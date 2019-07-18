Reviewing Kadant Inc. (KAI)’s and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s results

Both Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.49 N/A 5.22 16.70 Kornit Digital Ltd. 25 7.98 N/A 0.35 80.80

Table 1 highlights Kadant Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kornit Digital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kadant Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Kadant Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Kornit Digital Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Kadant Inc.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadant Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd. has 4.2 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kadant Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Kadant Inc. has an average target price of $110, and a 25.67% upside potential. On the other hand, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s potential downside is -1.83% and its average target price is $29. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kadant Inc. seems more appealing than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kadant Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 97%. 2.6% are Kadant Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02% Kornit Digital Ltd. 12.57% 2.37% 26.44% 40.18% 74.66% 50.21%

For the past year Kadant Inc. was less bullish than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kornit Digital Ltd.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.