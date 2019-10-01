Reviewing Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)’s and TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP)’s results

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) and TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group Inc. 2 0.00 94.89M 1.76 1.97 TerraForm Power Inc. 17 3.92 209.12M -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Just Energy Group Inc. and TerraForm Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group Inc. 6,002,277,183.88% 0% 0% TerraForm Power Inc. 1,223,639,555.30% -3.8% -0.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Just Energy Group Inc. and TerraForm Power Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TerraForm Power Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, TerraForm Power Inc.’s potential downside is -9.49% and its average price target is $16.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.23% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of TerraForm Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 34.88% of Just Energy Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.16% of TerraForm Power Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Just Energy Group Inc. -3.07% -20.78% -5.19% -5.96% -8.68% 5.15% TerraForm Power Inc. 1.65% 7.84% 13.98% 34.35% 54.72% 37.34%

For the past year Just Energy Group Inc. has weaker performance than TerraForm Power Inc.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.