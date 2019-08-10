Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.87
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
In table 1 we can see Jupai Holdings Limited and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jupai Holdings Limited and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 26.38% and its consensus target price is $8.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while PennantPark Investment Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
