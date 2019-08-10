Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.87 N/A 0.45 14.66

In table 1 we can see Jupai Holdings Limited and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jupai Holdings Limited and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 26.38% and its consensus target price is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while PennantPark Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.