Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.88
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 20.88% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
