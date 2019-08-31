Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.88 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 20.88% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.