Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|36.05
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-21.8%
|-16%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-2.78%
|-14.43%
|-10.03%
|-58.87%
|-83.85%
|-20.27%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance while Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has 8.37% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
