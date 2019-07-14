Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 36.05 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance while Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has 8.37% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.