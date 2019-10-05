Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 2 0.00 10.14M -2.31 0.00 Lazard Ltd 35 2.30 103.43M 3.09 12.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jupai Holdings Limited and Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 480,773,789.77% -32% -23.2% Lazard Ltd 294,588,436.34% 56.4% 10.5%

Volatility & Risk

Jupai Holdings Limited is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. In other hand, Lazard Ltd has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.59%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while Lazard Ltd has 6.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Lazard Ltd beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.