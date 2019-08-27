Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Evercore Inc. 88 1.43 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jupai Holdings Limited and Evercore Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Jupai Holdings Limited is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evercore Inc.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jupai Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Evercore Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Evercore Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jupai Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jupai Holdings Limited and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 18.15% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jupai Holdings Limited and Evercore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 94.7%. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Evercore Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.