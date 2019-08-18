Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.25 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jupai Holdings Limited and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jupai Holdings Limited and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Jupai Holdings Limited’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CM Finance Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while CM Finance Inc. has 17.6% stronger performance.

Summary

CM Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.