Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s results

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.65 N/A 2.34 12.87

In table 1 we can see Jupai Holdings Limited and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Jupai Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jupai Holdings Limited and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s potential upside is 29.92% and its average target price is $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 17.6% respectively. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.59%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.