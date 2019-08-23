Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s results

We are comparing Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|6661
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Jupai Holdings Limited and 6661’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Jupai Holdings Limited and 6661’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and 6661 are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 27.08% respectively. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors 6661 beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.