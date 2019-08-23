Reviewing Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ)’s results

We are comparing Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 6661 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jupai Holdings Limited and 6661’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jupai Holdings Limited and 6661’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and 6661 are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 27.08% respectively. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors 6661 beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.