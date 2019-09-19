Reviewing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)’s results

Both Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.86 N/A 1.61 16.76 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 139 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Juniper Networks Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Juniper Networks Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Juniper Networks Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.92 beta means Juniper Networks Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Juniper Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Juniper Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Juniper Networks Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 12.64% for Juniper Networks Inc. with consensus price target of $27. Competitively the consensus price target of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is $106, which is potential -4.15% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Juniper Networks Inc. looks more robust than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares and 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 80.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Juniper Networks Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.