Reviewing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.76 N/A 1.61 16.76 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Juniper Networks Inc. and Nokia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Juniper Networks Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Juniper Networks Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nokia Corporation’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Juniper Networks Inc. Its rival Nokia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Juniper Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Juniper Networks Inc. and Nokia Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Juniper Networks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.10% and an $25.5 average price target. Competitively Nokia Corporation has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 61.29%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Nokia Corporation is looking more favorable than Juniper Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares and 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares. 0.2% are Juniper Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Nokia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats Nokia Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.