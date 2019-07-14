Reviewing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s results

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 27 2.03 N/A 1.61 15.95 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.28 N/A 0.30 7.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Juniper Networks Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. Network-1 Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Juniper Networks Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.5% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 12%

Volatility & Risk

Juniper Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Juniper Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Network-1 Technologies Inc. which has a 27 Current Ratio and a 27 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Juniper Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.34% for Juniper Networks Inc. with average price target of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Juniper Networks Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 14.2%. 0.1% are Juniper Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 15.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -3.6% -6.85% -3.82% -11.71% -3.89% -4.46% Network-1 Technologies Inc. -6% -4.86% -6% -15.77% -18.97% 5.38%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. had bearish trend while Network-1 Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.