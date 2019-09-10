Reviewing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s results

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.78 N/A 1.61 16.76 Ciena Corporation 40 1.78 N/A 1.28 35.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Juniper Networks Inc. and Ciena Corporation. Ciena Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Juniper Networks Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Juniper Networks Inc. is presently more affordable than Ciena Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Juniper Networks Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ciena Corporation has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Juniper Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ciena Corporation are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. Juniper Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Juniper Networks Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ciena Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

The upside potential is 14.49% for Juniper Networks Inc. with average target price of $27.5. Ciena Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49.1 average target price and a 26.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ciena Corporation looks more robust than Juniper Networks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Juniper Networks Inc. and Ciena Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 96.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ciena Corporation.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Juniper Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.