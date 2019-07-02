Reviewing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 27 2.03 N/A 1.61 15.95 BlackBerry Limited 8 4.37 N/A 0.14 59.51

In table 1 we can see Juniper Networks Inc. and BlackBerry Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackBerry Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Juniper Networks Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Juniper Networks Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackBerry Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.5% BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 3.7% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Juniper Networks Inc. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BlackBerry Limited has a 1.99 beta and it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. and BlackBerry Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Juniper Networks Inc. has a -10.88% downside potential and a consensus target price of $24. Competitively BlackBerry Limited has a consensus target price of $9.5, with potential upside of 27.01%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BlackBerry Limited seems more appealing than Juniper Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Juniper Networks Inc. and BlackBerry Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 56.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. Comparatively, BlackBerry Limited has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -3.6% -6.85% -3.82% -11.71% -3.89% -4.46% BlackBerry Limited -4.03% -6.85% 0.94% -7.85% -26.25% 20.53%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. had bearish trend while BlackBerry Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BlackBerry Limited.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.