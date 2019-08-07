Reviewing Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)’s and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s results

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks Inc. 27 1.95 N/A 1.61 16.76 Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.28 N/A 9.86 1.30

In table 1 we can see Juniper Networks Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aviat Networks Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Juniper Networks Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Juniper Networks Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Aviat Networks Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Juniper Networks Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Juniper Networks Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aviat Networks Inc. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Juniper Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Juniper Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aviat Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Juniper Networks Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Juniper Networks Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -0.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Juniper Networks Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 57.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Aviat Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Juniper Networks Inc. has 0.41% stronger performance while Aviat Networks Inc. has -3.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats Aviat Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.