Reviewing Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)’s and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s results

Since Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jumia Technologies AG
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|15
|0.34
|N/A
|1.29
|10.95
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jumia Technologies AG and Qurate Retail Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jumia Technologies AG
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Jumia Technologies AG and Qurate Retail Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jumia Technologies AG
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Jumia Technologies AG’s upside potential is 99.10% at a $22 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.4% of Jumia Technologies AG shares and 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc. has 96.44% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jumia Technologies AG
|-20.39%
|-34.54%
|-63.78%
|0%
|0%
|-33.15%
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|4.19%
|6.22%
|-36.17%
|-35.47%
|-41.18%
|-23.28%
For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has weaker performance than Jumia Technologies AG
Summary
Qurate Retail Inc. beats Jumia Technologies AG on 4 of the 7 factors.
