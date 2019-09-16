Reviewing Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI)’s and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s results

This is a contrast between Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30 Retail Value Inc. 34 2.87 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jumei International Holding Limited and Retail Value Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jumei International Holding Limited and Retail Value Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2% Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.2% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Retail Value Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.91% are Jumei International Holding Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04% Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Retail Value Inc.

Summary

Jumei International Holding Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Retail Value Inc.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.