Reviewing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)’s results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) compete with each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. 106 3.49 N/A 9.27 11.86 Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 6.69 11.53

Table 1 highlights JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of Montreal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of Montreal is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than JPMorgan Chase & Co. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bank of Montreal.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0.00% 13.5% 1.2% Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.1% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bank of Montreal has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of Montreal can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 2 4 2.67 Bank of Montreal 1 0 0 1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $130, and a 15.23% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of Montreal has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 54.1%. About 0.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bank of Montreal’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -2.41% -0.04% 6.61% -1.25% -3.51% 12.58% Bank of Montreal -1.43% -0.39% 4.3% 3.01% -2.37% 17.95%

For the past year JPMorgan Chase & Co. was less bullish than Bank of Montreal.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Bank of Montreal on 9 of the 10 factors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research services. It also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The Commercial Banking segment offers financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The Asset & Wealth Management segment provides investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.