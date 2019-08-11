Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.20 N/A -0.82 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1988.98 N/A -3.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, which is potential 25.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zogenix Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.