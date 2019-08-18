Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.07 N/A -0.82 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 28.46% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.