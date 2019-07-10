Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -0.82 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.