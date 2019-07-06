Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.39 N/A -0.82 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.