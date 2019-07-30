Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.43 N/A -0.82 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 27.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.