Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.07
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|97.54
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 124.22% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.