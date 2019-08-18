Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.07 N/A -0.82 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 97.54 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 124.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.