Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.76 N/A -0.82 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.