Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.03
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 79.39% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.