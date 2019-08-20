Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.01 N/A -0.82 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.07 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. ImmunoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, ImmunoGen Inc.’s potential upside is 78.25% and its consensus price target is $5.08.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 80.3%. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.