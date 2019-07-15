Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.25 N/A -0.82 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,092.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 16.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.