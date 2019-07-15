Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.25
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.98
|N/A
|-0.72
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.9%
|-49.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,092.25% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 16.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-14.37%
|-21.25%
|-36.55%
|-44.18%
|-39.17%
|-10%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
