Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

This is a contrast between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.84 N/A -0.82 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, which is potential 125.85% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 54.7% respectively. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.