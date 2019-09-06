Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.84 N/A -0.82 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 145.54 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20.6, while its potential upside is 13.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 98.8% respectively. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.