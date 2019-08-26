Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

This is a contrast between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.95 N/A -0.82 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 11.9 and 11.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.