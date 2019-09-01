Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.90 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 14.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.