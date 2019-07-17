Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -0.82 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.